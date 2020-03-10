Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.42 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.70.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

