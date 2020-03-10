Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 262.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 16.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

