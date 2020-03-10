Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 479.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 145,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

