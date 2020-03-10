Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total transaction of $1,772,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.07. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $247.95 and a one year high of $436.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.30.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.