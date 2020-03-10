Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 1,100 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $119,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,793 shares of company stock valued at $308,214. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

