Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

NYSE OMC opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

