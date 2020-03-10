Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.