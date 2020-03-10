Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 195,054 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 454.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 195,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

