Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 76,900 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,776,000 after purchasing an additional 406,367 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in FOX by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in FOX by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

FOX stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

