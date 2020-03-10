Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,807 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.67% of Colony Capital worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,971,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 863,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1,314.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 561,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 522,184 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5,995.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 250,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLNY opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

