Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

