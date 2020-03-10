Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Select Medical worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 95.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

