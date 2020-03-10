Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

