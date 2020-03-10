Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 130,120 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Service Co. International worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

