Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,118,557 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,118,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of AES worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AES by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,518,000 after acquiring an additional 403,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,937,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,011,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 254,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.26.

Shares of AES opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

