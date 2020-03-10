Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of CarMax worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

