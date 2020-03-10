Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,250 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Mosaic worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 5,268.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

MOS opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

