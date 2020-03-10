Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 62,180 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ingredion worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 47.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 297.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

