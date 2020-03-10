Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 665,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $9,673,477,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $824,125,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $335,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $258,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $117,301,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of BHGE opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.