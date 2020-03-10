Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE PUK opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 206,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 165,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 107,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

