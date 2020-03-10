PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $6.69 on Tuesday, hitting $169.84. 3,491,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,317. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.20 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

