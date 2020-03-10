PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its position in Intel by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Intel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,495,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,715,736. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

