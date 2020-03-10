PSI Advisors LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $91.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1,891.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,115,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,993.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,840.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.01 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

