PSI Advisors LLC Takes $6.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,867,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. 12,834,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

