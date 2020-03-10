PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.21% of PTC worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,818,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 88,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

PTC stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

