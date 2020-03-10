PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce sales of $86.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the lowest is $81.23 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $53.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $413.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $416.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $851.75 million, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $926.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 365,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,528,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

