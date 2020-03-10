Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,276 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

PEG stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

