Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,218. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.42.

PLSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

