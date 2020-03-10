PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 204,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,951. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

