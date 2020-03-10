Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,155 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up 2.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 6.38% of Pure Storage worth $284,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

NYSE PSTG opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

