PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $228.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $163,725.63 and approximately $228.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038757 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00073781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000891 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,955.46 or 1.00230595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00071148 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,031,563,258 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

