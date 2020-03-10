PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

