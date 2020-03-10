PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.47% of PVH worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PVH by 125.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,439. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

