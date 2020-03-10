Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $85,273.59

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 89.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 86.1% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $85,273.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00015819 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.00 or 0.02509395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00124439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,335 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.