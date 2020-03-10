QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.84 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $72,397.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

