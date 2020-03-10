Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,818. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.