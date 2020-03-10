Qredit (XQR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 62% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $107,113.00 and $3,257.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

