QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $539,280.18 and $160,707.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.02513528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00050702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00124323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.