QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Equities research analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.66. 5,908,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,978,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.