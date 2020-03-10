Quant Price Tops $2.88 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00036336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $34.82 million and $2.46 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00413292 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001132 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011997 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012472 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012503 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

