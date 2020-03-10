Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0218

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. Quark has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,321,069 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

