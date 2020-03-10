QuarkChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.23 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $4.50 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00482115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.72 or 0.06408715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057617 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003779 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,108,652 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

