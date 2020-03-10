Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $546,262.12 and approximately $5,536.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00064659 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,396,325 coins and its circulating supply is 168,396,325 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.