Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,777 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.15% of Qudian worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

QD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CICC Research cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE:QD opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Qudian Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

