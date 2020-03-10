QunQun One Day Trading Volume Hits $209,339.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. QunQun has a market cap of $2.88 million and $209,339.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last week, QunQun has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.01 or 0.06447021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00057560 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031157 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003681 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

