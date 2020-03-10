Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow Purchases 10,000 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,419.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QUOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 681,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,774. The stock has a market cap of $715.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Quotient Technology Inc has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

