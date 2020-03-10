QYNO (QNO) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. QYNO has a market capitalization of $422.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, QYNO has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

