Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,195.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last week, Radium has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024660 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,971,412 coins and its circulating supply is 3,956,895 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

