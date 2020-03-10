Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.78 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bibox, Gate.io and OKEx. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $955,683.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

