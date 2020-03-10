Rakon (RKN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00609710 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,857 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

